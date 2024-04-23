Brownsville ISD to implement budget cuts

More budget cuts are coming soon to the Brownsville Independent School District.

The superintendent says they will not be letting anyone go, instead they will have to be reassigned to different positions within the district.

The district has already started these reassignments.

These cuts are to help address their $20 million budget deficit. By making these changes, the district says they will be saving around $8 million.

"There are going to be some cuts. If we are able to make more cuts, then maybe we're able to make more expenditures. Less cuts, well then you can have less expenditures," BISD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez said.

Those expenditures include staff raises.

Some of the moved staffers will get a paycheck based on their new job, which in some cases means less pay, but the district says they are working to get that pay back up.

