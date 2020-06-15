Brownsville ISD will hold book giveaway for pre-K through third grade students

The Brownsville school district will hand out books Tuesday to all students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

The Brownsville Independent School District will hold a curbside book distribution event from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Hudson Elementary School, 2980 FM 802 in Brownsville.

"BISD is distributing a Summer Reading Take-Home Book Pack for Pre-K to third grade students. The students are receiving a collection of three English titled books with culturally authentic texts, Think More Sheets: supplemental material and a Family Guide to Literacy," according to a news release from the school district. "BISD encourages parents and students to use these resources during the summer to help prevent the learning loss that takes place during the breaks from school, such as summer break and the current COVID-19 pandemic situation."

For more information, contact Brownsville ISD at (956) 548-8000.