Brownsville judge recommends court overturn rulings in Melissa Lucio conviction

A Brownsville district judge is recommending the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturn the rulings in the conviction and death sentence of Melissa Lucio.

The judge says critical information was withheld from the defense at the time of trial. It's now up to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to decide if the convictions should be overturned.

Lucio was found guilty of the 2007 death of her daughter. Her execution was put on hold two days before she was set to be put to death.

"We are grateful to our mother's legal team for their hard work to bring the truth to light and to [District Attorney Luis] Saenz for taking another look at our mother's case and recognizing that she did not receive a fair trial and her conviction should be overturned," Lucio's family said in a statement.

