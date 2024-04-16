Brownsville judge recommends court overturn rulings in Melissa Lucio conviction
A Brownsville district judge is recommending the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturn the rulings in the conviction and death sentence of Melissa Lucio.
The judge says critical information was withheld from the defense at the time of trial. It's now up to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to decide if the convictions should be overturned.
RELATED STORY: Prosecutors say evidence was suppressed in case of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio
Lucio was found guilty of the 2007 death of her daughter. Her execution was put on hold two days before she was set to be put to death.
"We are grateful to our mother's legal team for their hard work to bring the truth to light and to [District Attorney Luis] Saenz for taking another look at our mother's case and recognizing that she did not receive a fair trial and her conviction should be overturned," Lucio's family said in a statement.
RELATED STORY: Children of Melissa Lucio react to latest findings on suppressed evidence
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes ISD asks voters to approve $48 million bond for district repairs
-
Linn-San Manuel fire department asking for donations for family who lost home...
-
Brownsville judge recommends court overturn rulings in Melissa Lucio conviction
-
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing 19-year-old swimmer near Port Mansfield
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 15, 2024
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring