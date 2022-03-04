Brownsville man helps abandoned dog at South Padre Island

Valley residents are working to keep an abandoned dog on South Padre Island safe for another night.

The dog, known as “Jetty,” initially showed up at the Island’s north end last October and has been living under rocks and a makeshift shelter to stay warm.

Pedro Charles said he drives from Brownsville every day to visit Jetty.

The one thing Charles and others haven't been able to do is get the dog to a safe place.

“They've been trying to get the dog, but there hasn't been any luck at all,” Charles said.

