Brownsville Metro teaming up with Uber to offer discounted rides

Free rides will be available to certain Brownsville residents through Brownsville Metro.

The company is partnering with Uber to provide rides to residents who live along Brownsville Metro’s Route 30.

The route is being discontinued because only around six people use it. The service will only be available to people who live within a mile of Route 30.

Those who live in the area will receive an Uber voucher code for $14 to use on the app.

Brownsville Metro is paying $30,000 to try out this partnership for one year.

The Uber vouchers will be available on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.