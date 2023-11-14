Brownsville mother facing child endangerment charges after children found nude, covered in feces

A 25-year-old woman was arrested last week after police say they found her children “unsanitary conditions,” according to a news release.

Samantha Lee Abrego was arraigned on six counts of child endangerment in connection with the investigation, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police responded to “multiple” reports of unattended children in the parking lot of the Tropical Garden Apartments — located at the 200 block of Ash Street — Saturday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. where they found three children running around the in the rain during a cold front.

Some of the children were completely nude, according to a news release from police spokeswoman Investigator Abril Luna.

Officers found the apartment the children lived in, and found three more children inside with what appeared to be dry feces stains on their face, the release added.

“Inside the apartment, there were stains of feces on the walls and couches,” the release stated. “Most of the children were nude and appeared to not have showered in a long time.”

The ages of the children range from two to eight, Luna added.

Abrego was inside the apartment and “appeared to have just woken up due to her sluggish demeanor,” according to the release.

Child Protective Services were called to the scene, and the children are in custody of Abrego's mother, the release added.

Luna said Abrego was released on a $36,000 bond.