Brownsville native selected as new Border Patrol RGV sector chief

A Brownsville native will serve as the new chief patrol agent of the Rio Grande Valley sector, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

Gloria I. Chavez assumes command of the sector next month, according to a news release.

As chief patrol agent, Chavez will have direct oversight of the strategy and tactical operations of nine stations responsible for securing 277 river miles and 316 coastal miles in an area spanning 34 counties, the news release stated.

“Being the U.S. Border Patrol chief of the Rio Grande Valley has always been a goal of mine with the added value of finally being home after many years away,” Chavez stated in the news release. “I have spent my entire career strengthening the organization from within and expanding transparency while building valuable partnerships with stakeholders in different regions.

The Brownsville native graduated from Gladys Porter High School and attended Texas Southmost College before moving to Corpus Christi to begin her law enforcement career with the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office and then the Taft Police Department, the release stated.

Chavez has 27 years of border security and law-enforcement experience. Throughout her career, Chavez has held multiple executive leadership positions, including as chief patrol agent of the El Paso Sector.