Brownsville neighborhood receives $450,000 federal grant for redevelopment

A neighborhood in Brownsville is getting a new look after receiving a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

$450,000 will be going toward the development of a transformation plan for Victoria Gardens in the international Southmost neighborhood.

The housing authority of the city of Brownsville plans to demolish and rebuild the area at Victoria Gardens and the surrounding neighborhood, but only after hearing from the families.

“We will be receiving input from them on how they would want the new development to look, but I also have to stress the importance of programming projects that come into the neighborhood,” said Carlos Mancha, chief executive officer of the housing authority of the city of Brownsville.

Mancha says it’s also about discussing what type of infrastructure improvements are needed.

