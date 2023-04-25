Brownsville non-profit hosting autism fun run this weekend

The 3rd Annual BiG Heroes "Autism Awareness Fun Run" is taking place this weekend in Laguna Vista.

All proceeds will benefit BiG Heroes in Brownsville.

The non-profit organization works with young adults with disabilities to provide them with life skills instruction and job skills training after high school.

This year's run will be at Roloff Park on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Runners can choose between a 1k, 5k, or 10k run.

The goal of the event is to spread awareness of autism and promote acceptance.

"There is so much that is just unknown about autism," BiG HEROES Executive Director Martha Gonzalez said. "We want everyone to understand that it just takes a little bit more time, a little bit more education, a little modification, and we can make strong productive citizens of our community."

Runners can sign up for the fun run online or in person at the event.