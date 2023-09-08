Brownsville non-profit increases access to higher education for low income students
A Brownsville non-profit is bringing low income students to UTRGV.
Prospera Housing and Community Services will be bringing high school students who are residents of their housing program to a tour of the UTRGV Brownsville campus on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The non-profit offers affordable housing, programs and mentorship to low-income families.
Gael Cardona — a student at Texas Southmost College — said he has lived at Prospera since he was a child, and grew up using the resources available to him.
Cardona said the resident services department provides students a place to study, free school supplies and higher education resources.
“I used to do everything here growing up, and the opportunities I had for college really opened my eyes to see more of what I can,” Cardona said.
The nonprofit has taken high school residents on college tours for the past nine years.
