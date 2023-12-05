Brownsville non-profit snack program to help families during holidays

A Brownsville non-profit wants to help keep kids fed during the holidays.

The United Way of Southern Cameron County is hosting a snack pack program. It was put together to help families during the two-week holiday break.

The non-profit partnered up with Brownsville Independent School District to make it happen.

"A lot of the children that are at school depend on the meals that are served at school. During the holiday break, they're at home and with families that are struggling to make ends meet. This bag of food, this bag of snacks, goes a long way." United Way CEO Wendy De Leon said.

The goal is to collect 500 bags of food.

Any one wanting to donate can click here, or they can drop off a donation at the non-profit's office on Levee Street in Brownsville.

Donations for the snack program will be accepted through Dec. 8.