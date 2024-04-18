Brownsville organization helping people with special needs find jobs

For many of us, we know just how hard it is to a find a job. Something that's even harder for people living with a disability.

"The idea of having an organization such as this in Brownsville is that we are providing that educational opportunity once our student members graduate," Big Heroes Executive Director Martha Gonzalez said.

Since opening their doors in 2017, Big Heroes has been working to empower young adults with special needs in Cameron County.

The goal is to help them transition into the workforce after high school.

"We provide job skills training, we provide a wellness class, and we provide a health class and also a kitchen," Gonzalez said. "When we bring in a new student we provide them with instruction, production which is taking a raw product and turning it into something we can market to the community."

Gonzalez says getting that hands-on training is crucial for their development.

"Everything that we do is a particular skill that we're working on, we want that hands on, that repetition helping them, the fine motor skills, the movement itself, that's always so important," Gonzalez said.

Right now, the center has 33 members.

Gonzalez says giving students these opportunities wouldn't be possible without the help of grants and donations from the community.

"Big or small, we celebrate any sort of contribution. We want to make sure that we can continue supporting and bringing in more members, providing educational opportunities," Gonzalez said.

Big Heroes is holding their annual Autism Awareness Fun Run on April 27 in Laguna Vista at Roloff Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Runners can choose between a 1K, 5K or 10K run. All proceeds will benefit the non-profit.

To register, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.