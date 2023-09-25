Brownsville PD: 19-year-old arrested, charged in deadly stabbing

A 19-year-old has been arrested and arraigned on the charge of murder in a deadly stabbing that left one person dead Sunday morning.

Brownsville police responded to the Bella Terra Apartments on the 3200 block of Galeno Crossing in reference to a stabbing, according to a news release.

The release says when officers arrived at the scene, they saw a male with the stabbing victim, identified as 20-year-old Rolando Reyna, in the parking lot.

Preliminary investigation revealed Reyna had been stabbed in the chest by 19-year-old Ernesto de Los Reyes after a verbal confrontation turned physical, according to the release.

The release states that witnesses said Reyna and Reyes were acting confrontational throughout the night, when things escalated as they walked to the parking lot.

Witnesses told officers Reyes was inside the apartment with the knife used in the altercation, according to the release.

Officers instructed Reyes to come out of the apartment. Reyes walked out still holding the knife, he was instructed by officers to put the weapon down, which he complied, according to the release.

Reyes was initially detained for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge but was changed to a murder charge after Reyna died from his injuries at a hospital, according to the release.

The release states Reyes was arraigned on Monday and issued a $1 million bond. It was also revealed Reyes had an active warrant for harassment and was given an additional $3,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.