Brownsville PD: Eight people arrested after children found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

Child Protective Services are in possession of three children who were found living in “deplorable” conditions by police conducting a search warrant at a home, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers were conducting a narcotics search warrant Thursday at a home on the 1700 block of Grant Street where they found three children – a 10-month-old, a three year old and a four year old, according to a news release.

“The living conditions of the residence were deplorable,” the news release stated. “The City of Brownsville Health Department was called since the floor of the residence was covered in animal feces, and mold was the walls.”

Narcotics were also discovered at the residence and the following people were arrested on drug and abandoning and endangering a child charges:

• Bertha Olvido (56)

• Esau Alas Cruz (30)

• Isaias Najera (25)

• Priscilla Amaro (31)

• Leonardo Daniel Torres (18)

• Amber Amaro (22)

• Juan Torres (22)

An eighth individual, 37-year-old Evelyn Amaro, was arrested on two counts of traffic warrants.

The children are expected to be placed with family members.