Brownsville police arrest 4 following fentanyl-laced drug bust
Four men were arraigned Wednesday on multiple drug related charges after police found fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Brownsville home.
Raul Adrian Alvarado, 24, Rogelio Ceballos, 19, Heron Hernandez, 27, and Sebastian Mujica, 23, were arrested following a Tuesday raid at a home on the 500 block of McDavitt Boulevard. According to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department, the home was identified as a site “involved with the sale of illegal narcotics.”
The cocaine was found to be laced with fentanyl, police added.
Police also found cocaine, cash, marijuana, a gun and crack cocaine at the home.
