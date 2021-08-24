Brownsville police: Arrest made after woman and young child ‘taken by force’

Brownsville police arrested a man they say led them on a chase after he took a woman and a young child “by force.”

Robert Martinez, 32, was arrested after he allegedly forced the woman and a 3-year-old into his truck and took off from their home Tuesday at about 1:30 a.m., police said.

Officers later located his truck and tried to pull him over several times, but Martinez sped off, the department said in a news release.

Martinez later stopped and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, abandon endanger child criminal neglect and evading arrest with motor vehicle. The woman and child were not hurt, police said.