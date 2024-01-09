Brownsville police continue to warn residents about truck thefts

Brownsville police continue to warn truck drivers about thieves targeting GMC Sierras and Chevy Silverados.

Police said on average about four thefts calls come in weekly, and that's just in Brownsville.

These types of thefts are happening across the Rio Grande Valley. Police say trucks are stolen here and taken across the border to Mexico.

Brownsville police offered advice on what prevention measures that have been working.

"Most people that have reported an attempted motor theft had the steering wheel club, so that allowed them to be able to not get their vehicle stolen," Public Information Officer Abril Luna said.

Residents should also make sure to lock their car doors and if they have a garage to park their truck inside