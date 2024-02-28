Brownsville police increasing patrols during Charro Days festivities

The Brownsville Police Department will be busy during a three-day-long celebration.

Charro Days, which celebrates the Rio Grande Valley’s Mexican heritage, kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 29.

It all starts with the Sombrero Festival, and police will boost patrols in the downtown Brownsville area.

“We want everyone to have a good time, but at the same time, do it responsibly,” Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna said. “If you know you're going to be consuming alcoholic beverages, make sure that you have a designated driver."

Festival officials say they expect 60 thousand people will partake in the fun over the next three days.