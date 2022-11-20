Brownsville police: ‘Porch pirate’ caught on camera stealing package

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man they say was caught on camera stealing a television from the front porch of someone’s home.

The “porch pirate” was recorded through a Ring video swiping a 23-inch TV that was delivered to a house on the 100 block of Aldrin Court, according to a news release.

Those with any information on the person of interest in the theft are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

If you’re getting goods delivered to your home, there are a few things you can do to ensure they’re not stolen.

Online shoppers can ask the company they’re buying stuff from can require a signature on delivery. Shoppers can also have the items delivered to an available pickup location or locker instead.

A note can be left for the delivery driver with instructions on the best place to leave the package.

Another option is to track the delivery or send someone to pick up the package once it’s delivered.