Brownsville police search for missing elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer's
The Brownsville Police Department is asking the community for help searching for 80-year-old Ramiro Lozano.
Family members say Lozano suffers from Alzheimer's.
Police said he was last seen Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. leaving the Lowe's, located on FM 802, and was walking towards the direction of the Sunrise Mall.
Lozano is described as 5'10, 220 lbs and was last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt, similar to the picture above, and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information on Lozano's whereabouts is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.
More News
News Video
-
Melissa Lucio's case heads to Court of Criminal Appeals, could overturn death...
-
Suspect in deadly Mission shooting identified, arraigned
-
Other agencies continue search for missing swimmer near Port Mansfield
-
Hidalgo County commissioners approve extension of drought declaration
-
TXDOT holds meeting to discuss San Juan road expansion proposal
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring