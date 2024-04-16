Brownsville police search for missing elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer's

The Brownsville Police Department is asking the community for help searching for 80-year-old Ramiro Lozano.

Family members say Lozano suffers from Alzheimer's.

Police said he was last seen Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. leaving the Lowe's, located on FM 802, and was walking towards the direction of the Sunrise Mall.

Lozano is described as 5'10, 220 lbs and was last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt, similar to the picture above, and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on Lozano's whereabouts is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.