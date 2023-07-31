x

Brownsville police search for suspect in aggravated robbery

2 hours 18 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, July 31 2023 Jul 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 12:49 PM July 31, 2023 in News - Local

Brownsville police are searching for a man who robbed a Stripes convenience store.

The robbery happened on July 12 off Highway 48.

Police say the unidentified suspect used a screwdriver to chase a clerk around the store until he was able to access the cash register and steal some money.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days