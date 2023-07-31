Brownsville police search for suspect in aggravated robbery
Brownsville police are searching for a man who robbed a Stripes convenience store.
The robbery happened on July 12 off Highway 48.
Police say the unidentified suspect used a screwdriver to chase a clerk around the store until he was able to access the cash register and steal some money.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.
