Brownsville police seeing an increase in car thefts

Car thefts have been on the rise in Brownsville since early this year.

Police say more than half of those arrested have been underage teens, and it's not just trucks being stolen, thieves are also targeting SUVs and sedans.

Since February, Brownsville police have arrested 209 people in auto theft cases.

They say the arrests vary from engaging in a criminal organization to attempting an auto theft and committing a crime.

Thieves have currently been targeting GMC and Cadillac trucks and Chevy Camaro's.

"If you have another vehicle that's not a target, to park it behind the one that's being targeted. That way, it becomes harder for them to take it out of your driveway," Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna said.

Police say you should install a kill-switch and use a steering wheel club for security measures. Another recommendation is to always lock your car and take your keys and finally, park in well-lit areas if possible.