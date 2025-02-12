Brownsville police seeking missing woman
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Denisa Kaleen Mata, 23, was last seen by her family on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at around 11:30 p.m. at the 7800 block of Palma De Micharos Drive.
According to a news release from police, Mata’s family said she may have mental health challenges that could impact her ability to care for herself.
Mata is described as having dark brown hair and eyes, a height of 5’5 and a weight of 200 pounds.
Those with any information on Mata’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 967-548-7000.
