Brownsville police seeking person of interest in assault investigation

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to an assault that occurred at a Brownsville restaurant.

The assault occurred at the Tacos D’Marcelo restaurant on Sunday. A male subject got up from the table and assaulted another customer before exiting the location, police said in a news release.

Video provided by the department shows the person of interest in the restaurant.

Those with information on the subject’s whereabouts are urged to call 956-546-8477.