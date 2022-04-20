Brownsville police seeking person of interest in assault investigation
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to an assault that occurred at a Brownsville restaurant.
The assault occurred at the Tacos D’Marcelo restaurant on Sunday. A male subject got up from the table and assaulted another customer before exiting the location, police said in a news release.
Video provided by the department shows the person of interest in the restaurant.
Those with information on the subject’s whereabouts are urged to call 956-546-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with deadly weekend crash in...
-
Rio Grande Valley in 'dire need' of sign language interpreters
-
Property values jump for some Valley residents
-
Residents weigh in after judge rules masks optional on public transit
-
Westgate Road expansion project nearing completion