Brownsville police seeking person of interest in porch theft

5 hours 10 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, December 07 2023 Dec 7, 2023 December 07, 2023 6:22 PM December 07, 2023 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is urging the public to secure their packages following an increase in porch thefts.

The Brownsville Police Department shared the warning in a Thursday social media post where they published photos of a man caught on surveillance cameras stealing packages containing over $400 in clothes from the porch of a Brownsville home.

The theft occurred on Oct. 20 at a home on the 400 block of Lindale Drive. 

Police are asking anyone with the identity of the man to contact them at 956-546-8477.

