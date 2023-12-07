Brownsville police seeking person of interest in porch theft

The Brownsville Police Department is urging the public to secure their packages following an increase in porch thefts.

The Brownsville Police Department shared the warning in a Thursday social media post where they published photos of a man caught on surveillance cameras stealing packages containing over $400 in clothes from the porch of a Brownsville home.

The theft occurred on Oct. 20 at a home on the 400 block of Lindale Drive.

Police are asking anyone with the identity of the man to contact them at 956-546-8477.