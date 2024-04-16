Brownsville police: Suspect arrested in connection with double homicide
The Brownsville Police Department SWAT assisted the U.S. Marshals in executing a warrant at a residence that led to one arrest.
Brownsville police said one suspect was arrested at a residence on the 6600 block of Santa Anita Drive on Tuesday. The suspect was arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred on July 4, 2020, on East 14th Street.
The suspect is pending arraignment; their identity has not been released.
Channel 5 News is making calls to gather more information.
More News
News Video
-
Melissa Lucio's case heads to Court of Criminal Appeals, could overturn death...
-
Suspect in deadly Mission shooting identified, arraigned
-
Other agencies continue search for missing swimmer near Port Mansfield
-
Hidalgo County commissioners approve extension of drought declaration
-
TXDOT holds meeting to discuss San Juan road expansion proposal
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring