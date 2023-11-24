Brownsville police: Suspected drunk driver detained by citizens after crashing into multiple cars

Edgar Castillo: Photo credit, Brownsville Police Department.

A 28-year-old man remains in custody after crashing into nine vehicles on Thanksgiving Day and admitting to being under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Edgar Castillo faces multiple charges, including seven counts of striking a vehicle, in connection with the crash.

According to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna, Castillo struck the parked vehicles near the intersection of Casa De Amigos and Casa de Oros. He attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was detained by citizens, Luna said.

Castillo was hospitalized following the crash, and later told police he was under the influence of narcotics and alcohol during the crash.

According to Luna, Castillo initially provided a false name to police.

Castillo’s bond was set at $28,000.