Brownsville priest arraigned on trafficking and child sex abuse charges

Fernando Gonzalez Ortega. Photo credit:Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

A Brownsville priest was arrested on several charges of trafficking and sexual abuse of a child, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

The news release identified the suspect as Fernando Gonzalez Ortega, a priest at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Brownsville.

Ortega was arrested on Monday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, continuous trafficking of persons, sex assault of a child and sexual performance of a child, the news release stated.

Details on the investigation against Ortega were not provided by the district attorney's office.

Ortega was arraigned Tuesday morning and had his bond set at $800,000.

As part of his bond conditions, Ortega must surrender his passport and remain in Cameron County while these cases are pending, the release stated.