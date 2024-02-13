Brownsville priest arraigned on trafficking and child sex abuse charges
A Brownsville priest was arrested on several charges of trafficking and sexual abuse of a child, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.
The news release identified the suspect as Fernando Gonzalez Ortega, a priest at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Brownsville.
Ortega was arrested on Monday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, continuous trafficking of persons, sex assault of a child and sexual performance of a child, the news release stated.
Details on the investigation against Ortega were not provided by the district attorney's office.
Ortega was arraigned Tuesday morning and had his bond set at $800,000.
As part of his bond conditions, Ortega must surrender his passport and remain in Cameron County while these cases are pending, the release stated.
More News
Sports Video
-
RGV Girls HS Basketball Bi-District Playoff Highlights
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley