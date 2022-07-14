Brownsville residents raising concerns over illegal dump site

Residents are asking the city of Brownsville to step in and stop illegal dumping in their area.

Laurel Steinberg and her husband, Bill, walk their dog almost daily. Their walk leads them past a massive illegal dumping area they say has been a problem for years.

“It's kind of a shame because it can be very pretty, but people come, and they dump their junk," Laura Steinberg said. “"Over the years, there've been times when it's been cleaned up. We'll come one day and most of the junk is gone, but that has not happened for years."

Old furniture, wood and even dead animals are among the trash they see.

Other residents along 5th Street are also concerned over the ongoing trash pile up that's been happening near their homes. It’s close to a new hike and bike trail that broke ground in October.

Brownsville police say illegal dumping is a regular occurrence because people don't want to pay to dump their trash at the city owned dump site.

The Steinbergs hope the issue will be resolved soon.

Those caught illegally dumping can be fined up to $350.