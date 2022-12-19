Brownsville shooting under investigation, police say

A man was hospitalized following a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Brownsville, police said.

Police say the man was shot after the suspect attempted to run the victim’s car off the road.

Both vehicles stopped at the Stripes store at Alton Gloor Boulevard and Stage-Coach Trail, where the victim was shot at in the abdomen.

The suspect drove off in a white Nissan vehicle.

Police have not released details of the suspect.

Those with any information on the shooting are urged to call the Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.