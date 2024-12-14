Brownsville students encounter judicial system through courts in school program

Students at Hanna Early College High School experienced real-life courtroom proceedings through the “Courts in School” program.

As part of the program, students were able to sit in on several cases on Friday that were Rincones said hosting these courts in schools help students better understand the consequences that come with drug charges.

“They'll be walking in here in their orange jumpsuits and shackles and the kids are going to see the impact of really bad decisions,” Rincones said. “Part of the plea agreement is they will be addressing the kids in a prepared statement and they're basically going to tell the kids, ‘don't do what I did.’"

All three defendants whose cases were heard by Rincones received a sentence of up to three years.

Rincones said she is trying to visit all Cameron County schools to hold court for students.