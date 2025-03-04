Brownsville teen accused in armed carjacking to be tried as an adult

A Brownsville teen accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint will be tried as an adult, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Pedro Antonio Sosa was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Dec. 2024 after he attempted to cross the border at an "undesignated checkpoint," according to previous reports. He was 16 years old when he was arrested.

Sosa was identified as the prime suspect of the carjacking that happened on Nov. 22, 2024 n the parking lot of a restaurant at the 3200 block of Pablo Kisel Boulevard.

Footage obtained by Channel 5 News shows a man who police identify as Sosa walk up to a woman and wave what Luna said was a handgun in his hand. The woman in the video then gives the suspect the keys to her vehicle.

When he was arrested, Sosa confessed to the robbery, police said.

On Monday, Saenz announced Sosa waived his rights to a certification hearing, allowing the juvenile court to transfer his case to adult district court under felony jurisdiction.

“As a result, the juvenile system no longer had the ability to redirect his behavior, and he will now stand trial as an adult for his alleged crimes,” Sanez said in a statement.

Sosa was arraigned on multiple charges and had his bond set at $1,250,000.

“Our community cannot afford to turn a blind eye to violent offenses, no matter the age of the offender,” Saenz said. “When a person commits a serious crime, they must face serious consequences. The decision to certify a juvenile as an adult is never taken lightly, but in cases like this, where the severity of the crimes demands accountability, we will always seek justice for the victims and their families.”