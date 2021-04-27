Brownsville teen pleads guilty to pornography possession

An 18-year-old Brownsville resident pled guilty to possession of child pornography after admitting to having thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

Irbenis Mederos Jr. faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the charge, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The arrest was the result of a Panama investigation into the sexual exploitation of an eight-year-old U.S. citizen residing in Panama that began last September, the news release stated.

The investigation led to an IP address in Brownsville belonging to Mederos Jr.

“Law enforcement conducted a search at his residence and seized a cellphone. Forensic analysis resulted in the discovery of 1,229 images and 110 videos of child pornography, approximately 55 of which were of the minor female in Panama,” the news release stated. “Several others also depicted child pornography involving infants and toddlers.”

Mederos Jr. remains in custody pending his sentencing, which is set for Aug. 2.