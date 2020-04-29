Brownsville to allow Harlingen residents access to drive-thru testing site

As of Monday, April 27, the city of Brownsville has administered 1,145 coronavirus tests, that’s around 40% of residents who signed up at its drive-thru testing facility. Those tests resulted in 86 positive cases.

For Harlingen residents wanted to test in Brownsville, city commissioners have reached an agreement with Harlingen officials for more testing.

The agreement allows Brownsville to recoup costs from Harlingen residents. For insured patients, tests cost around $58. An additional $110 for uninsured patients. The city of Brownsville ahs spent more than $70,000 on tests for uninsured residents.

Residents wanting to be tested can register at the Brownsville Cares website.

