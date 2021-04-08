Brownsville to host second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday
The city of Brownsville will host a city-led second dose COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic starting at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center located at 301 Mexico Boulevard.
According to a Thursday news release from the city, the clinic is for individuals who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the vaccination clinic held Friday, February 26.
The city aims to administer 1,500 Moderna second-dose vaccines made available by Cameron County Public Health.
Walk-ins will not be allowed at the vaccination clinic; individuals will receive a notification via email or text to the phone number provided at the initial registration.
Individuals must present their COVID-19 vaccine record card and a valid photo ID. Face masks are required, and people must remain in their vehicles.
The drive-thru clinic will feature 30 lanes for vehicles and 15 vaccinations stations.
For more information, call the COVID-19 hotline at (956) 398-0012 or visit www.btxcares.com.
