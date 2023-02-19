Brownsville Veterans promotes DC Ramirez to Athletic Coordinator/Head FB Coach
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial promoted Defensive Coordinator JC Ramirez to be its next Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach.
We spoke to Ramirez, who's Brownsville roots run deep. Click on the video above for more.
More News
News Video
-
Suspect in fatal Thanksgiving hit and run crash in Pharr pleads not...
-
Suspect in fatal Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash in Pharr pleads not guilty
-
Former Pharr police chief, city manager, files to run for mayor
-
Teen sentenced to 35 years in jail for fatal human smuggling crash
-
Brownsville police investigating overnight shooting