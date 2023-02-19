x

Brownsville Veterans promotes DC Ramirez to Athletic Coordinator/Head FB Coach

5 hours 13 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, February 18 2023 Feb 18, 2023 February 18, 2023 11:31 PM February 18, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial promoted Defensive Coordinator JC Ramirez to be its next Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach.

We spoke to Ramirez, who's Brownsville roots run deep. Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days