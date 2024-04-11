Brownville police: Hoax caller triggers lockdown at Harmony School of Innovation
A nearly hourlong lockdown at a Brownsville public charter school was lifted Thursday evening after a threat was made over a phone call, according to the Brownsville police Department.
Students and staff at the Harmony School of Innovation were placed in a lockdown Thursday at around 4:57 p.m. over “a threat made via a phone call that there was going to be a shooting at the school,” Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna said.
Brownsville police and the Texas Department of Public Safety were conducting traffic control at the school until the lockdown was lifted at around 5:45 p.m.
“The call was made from out of state and is believed to be a hoax caller,” Luna said, adding that extra patrols will be at the school on Friday.
