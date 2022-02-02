Brownville police investigating break-in at storage facility

Police are investigating a break-in at a Brownsville storage facility.

A total of 25 units were broken into at the Valley Center Storage.

Brownsville police spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said police arrived at around 8 a.m. Tuesday in response to one unit being broken into.

When police arrived, they discovered multiple units were affected, with many of them with broken locks left behind.

Sandoval says this type of thing doesn't typically happen in the city.

"We can't say it never happens," Sandoval said. “We have in the past, but it's only been one unit, it's very rare we get something like this."

