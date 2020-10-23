Brush pile left over from Hurricane Hanna leaves Monte Alto residents concerned

Piles of debris and trash have been at Monte Alto Veteran's Park since Hurricane Hanna hit the Rio Grande Valley and some residents are concerned about the mess.

Monte Alto Resident Frank Vallejo said he has lived in the area for 25 years and has never seen a brush pile like this and is calling it a safety concern.

"Like you saw there, a school bus comes in here and picks up and drops off students and I don't think that's safe here," Vallejo said. "I mean you can see snakes, possums come out of there and it's fire hazard."

David Fuentes, Hidalgo County commissioner for precinct one said they use the Monte Alto Veteran's park to place some of the branches to efficiently move our brush trucks and get disposal out of the way.

"Now why don't we just take it to one of our locations?" Fuentes said. "There's only one place that we can actually take debris and that is our Monte Alto collection site, but it is underwater."

Fuentes adds that regular trash isn't supposed to be there, but if anyone sees the illegal dumping to call the constable's office.

Hidalgo county has made plans to remove the debris soon.

