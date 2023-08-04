Buc-ee’s to take legal action against knock-off store in Matamoros
The Buc-ee’s store chain in planning to take legal action against a store in Matamoros, Mexico for imitating it, according to ABC News affiliate KXXV-TV.
A photo shared on Facebook that showed the construction of a “Buk-II’s Super Mercado” — located south of the Free Trade International Bridge at Los Indios, went viral last week.
The photo shows the store has a logo that looks similar to Buc-ee’s yellow and red beaver logo.
Buc-ee's General Counsel Jeff Nadalo released the following statement to KXXV-TV:
“The Buc-ee’s brand represents clean restrooms, freshly prepared food, and great service. Buc-ee’s has invested heavily in innovation across the company to create and maintain these award-winning guest experiences. Accordingly, Buc-ee’s will not stand as an idle spectator while others use without permission the intellectual property that Buc-ee’s has cultivated for decades.”
Buc-ee's has 45 locations in the United States, 34 of which are in Texas.
