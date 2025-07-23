Buscan a un hombre acusado de agresión en Brownsville
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville está buscando a un hombre considerado una persona de interés en una investigación por agresión.
La policía dijo que el incidente ocurrió en una tienda de conveniencia en la cuadra 2100 de Price Road el 30 de junio. La víctima afirmó que el hombre hizo contacto no deseado con ella.
Cualquier persona que tenga información debe llamar a la línea de Testigos Contra el Crimen de Brownsville al 956-546-8477.
