C.A.M.P University to host Christmas Market Day in McAllen

C.A.M.P University in McAllen is getting ready to host their Christmas market on Friday, Dec. 1.

Executive Director Pam Voss from C.A.M.P University and camper Stephanie Olivarez give out more information on all the types of crafts, gifts and food that will be made available.

There will also be a special appearance by Santa Claus as well.

Watch the video above for the full story.