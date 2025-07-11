x

Cafetería en Edinburg especializada por elaborar bebidas surtidas

Cafetería en Edinburg especializada por elaborar bebidas surtidas
1 hour 43 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, July 11 2025 Jul 11, 2025 July 11, 2025 11:50 AM July 11, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Beary Boba, cafetería de Edinburg, se especializa por mezclar el té, café y otras bebidas, además de exquisitas delicias, y un ambiente altamente comprometido con la excelencia en el servicio y la satisfacción del cliente.

Ubicación: 2506 W Freddy Gonzakez Dr. Ste A, Edinburg. 

Número para pedidos: (956) 305-2622. 

Para más informes sobre el negocio, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days