Call to officials prompts coronavirus testing at detention center in Cameron County
On Saturday, Luz Ramirez’s husband called her scared. He’s detained at the Ruben M. Torres Detention Center on federal re-entry charges.
Her husband told her 15 of the 10 inmates in his cell showed symptoms of the coronavirus. He and the others are worried, but at the time were fine.
On Sunday morning, he said he lost his sense of taste and smell — even put bleach to his nose in an attempt to smell something. Worried, Ramirez contacted Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio.
Since her first contact with officials, all the inmates and employees at the Brownsville facility have been tested.
Watch the video above for further details.
