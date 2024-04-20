Camargo authorities: Search underway for body of drowned American teen near Rio Grande City

Photo credit: Camargo Protección Civil

A search is underway for a 15-year-old American teen who reportedly drowned Thursday in the Mexican city of Camargo, located across from Rio Grande City, according to Camargo Emergency Management Director Eduardo Raul Rodriguez Cuellar.

The drowning was reported Thursday at around 7 p.m. in the Rio Grande. The search will continue Saturday morning, Rodriguez added.

A statement released Friday evening by the Starr County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a missing juvenile investigation is underway in the community of El Refugio by the river bank where the juvenile was last seen.

“At this moment, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Texas Game Wardens, U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas National Guard as they continue their search,” the release stated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.