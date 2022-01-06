Cameron Co. Physician Assistant's License Temporarily Suspended amid Child Porn Charges

UPDATE 7/2: The license of a Harlingen physician assistant arrested on child pornography charges has been temporarily suspended.

The Texas Physician Assistant Board temporarily suspended the license of Stephen Allen Pichler upon learning of his arrest.

The suspension will remain in place until further notice.

---------

HARLINGEN – A medical professional who had a contract to work with unaccompanied migrant children was arrested on child porn charges in Cameron County.

Stephen Allen Pichler, 56, a former Kansas police officer and current physician assistant was arrested Thursday.

His arrest was announced by the Cameron County District Attorney's Office on Friday.

Investigators with the special investigations unit searched his home.

They found large quantities of images depicting child erotica and child pornography.

According to the announcement, Pichler has a contract to work with unaccompanied children detained after crossing into the United States.