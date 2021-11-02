Cameron County: 2 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Cameron County reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 13 new cases of the disease on Tuesday.

Both of the deaths were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

A man from Brownsville in his 80s and a woman from Los Fresnos in her 60s died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,977.

Of the 13 new positive infections in the county, eight were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 13 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 8 people 3 people 1 people 1 people 0 people 0 people 0 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,260 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 49,030 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 82.72% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.