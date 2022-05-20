x

Cameron County announces new efforts to preserve sand dunes

1 hour 38 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, May 20 2022 May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 5:42 PM May 20, 2022 in News - Local
By: Stefany Rosales

Signs warning drivers to stay off the dunes on South Padre island went up Thursday.

Augusto Sanchez, a natural resource engineer with Cameron County, said the dunes create a natural barrier against coastal erosion that can also result in damage to houses and roads.

Now, the county is warning the public that driving on the dunes is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable with a fine of up to $200.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days