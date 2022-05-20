Cameron County announces new efforts to preserve sand dunes
Signs warning drivers to stay off the dunes on South Padre island went up Thursday.
Augusto Sanchez, a natural resource engineer with Cameron County, said the dunes create a natural barrier against coastal erosion that can also result in damage to houses and roads.
Now, the county is warning the public that driving on the dunes is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable with a fine of up to $200.
Watch the video above for the full story.
