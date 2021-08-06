Cameron County Beach Patrol participating in lifeguard competition

Those heading to the beach this weekend may run into a little competition designed to save lives.

The Cameron County Beach Patrol is part of the United States Lifesaving Association’s annual national lifeguard championship competition at South Padre Island.

The 2021 USLA Championship will be going on through Saturday, Aug. 7, in the hopes of getting more locals to recognize the commitment, drive and passion that comes from being a lifeguard.

