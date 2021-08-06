x

Cameron County Beach Patrol participating in lifeguard competition

3 hours 21 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, August 06 2021 Aug 6, 2021 August 06, 2021 5:54 PM August 06, 2021 in News - Local
By: Sthefany Rosales

Those heading to the beach this weekend may run into a little competition designed to save lives.

The Cameron County Beach Patrol is part of the United States Lifesaving Association’s annual national lifeguard championship competition at South Padre Island.

The 2021 USLA Championship will be going on through Saturday, Aug. 7, in the hopes of getting more locals to recognize the commitment, drive and passion that comes from being a lifeguard. 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days