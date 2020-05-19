x

Cameron County commissioners give bundles of food to seniors

2 hours 39 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 May 19, 2020 12:04 PM May 19, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

Senior citizens in Cameron County on Tuesday were given free food packages as a courtesy of the county commissioners.

Hundreds of seniors drove through the Precinct 4 warehouse to get bundles of food.

Cameron County Commissioner Gus Ruiz says private to public partnerships were key to make the food distribution event happen.

Anyone who would like to donate to help the next food giveaway can contact Ruiz’s office at 956-427-8069.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days